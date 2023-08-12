Caretaker Terengganu MB Ahmad Samsuri retains Ru Rendang seat

MARANG (Aug 12): Caretaker Terengganu menteri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar retained his Ru Rendang seat for another term in the state polls today.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also PAS vice-president, won with a 17,286-vote majority after garnering 20,927 votes to defeat Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaimi Sulaiman who only obtained 3,641 votes.

The official result was announced by Returning Officer Lizan Che Mat at 9.08pm at the vote-tallying centre at Marang District Council main hall here.

At the 14th General Election, Ahmad Samsuri won with a 6,028-vote majority in a three-cornered fight against Datuk Nik Dir Nik Wan of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Zarawi Sulong (PKR). — Bernama