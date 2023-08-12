Children’s playroom in Kuching destroyed in blaze

KUCHING (Aug 12): A children’s playroom in a semi-detached house at Lorong Lapangan Terbang was totally destroyed in a fire Saturday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire, which occurred at 9.11am, was brought under control by firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya stations at 9.30am.

None of the five occupants in the house were reported to have been injured from the fire, it said in a statement.

It said the fire inside the playroom, which measured about 18 square metres, was fully extinguished by using a single water hose.

The house was 18 per cent damaged due to the fire.

The operation ended at 10.12am after firefighters ensured that the fire will not reignite.