Chinese tourists satisfied with Sabah security

LAHAD DATU (Aug 12): Tourists from China, particularly those visiting the east coast of Sabah or the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), are satisfied with the security level there, according to the Chinese Consul-General in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang.

She said the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) had carried out its duties well, hence erasing any doubt about safety along Sabah’s eastern coastline.

“That’s why I come here to praise and congratulate ESSComm for its success in ensuring that the east coast areas remain secure and safe. This instils confidence in all Chinese nationals travelling to the state, including tourists and investors,” she said in a statement issued by ESSCom here on Saturday.

Huang also expressed hope for the enhancement of bilateral relations and communication between the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu and ESSCom.

On Friday, Huang also visited the Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) here and took the opportunity to meet with ESSCom Commander Victor Sanjos at the ESSCom office.

Meanwhile, Victor in the same statement said ESSCom always prioritises the safety of tourists visiting the east coast of Sabah and remains vigilant in safeguarding the ESSZone from any external threats.

“ESSCom is planning to establish strategic collaborations with other agencies, including the Ministry of Tourism and also the Immigration Department.

“This is aimed at creating a database of tourist movements to facilitate security forces in monitoring the movements and whereabouts of tourists, ensuring that prompt assistance can be provided in case of emergencies or unforeseen incidents,” he added.