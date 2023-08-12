Deputy IGP says cops investigating video clip showing man being assaulted at east coast IPD

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that there was an incident of provocation in front of a district police headquarters (IPD) on the east coast which went viral on social media yesterday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the PDRM is investigating a video clip of a man being assaulted by several men at an IPD.

“I can confirm that the incident occurred at an IPD on the east coast and our investigation is ongoing.

“Perhaps, there might have been provocations leading to the incident and the state police chief will hold a press conference regarding the incident,” he said in a special press conference after inspecting the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Klang Gate here today.

A 14-second long video clip showing a man on a motorcycle adorned with a PAS flag on his back being assaulted by several men in front of an IPD has been making its round on social media. — Bernama