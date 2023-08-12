Dr Annuar: S’wak needs proper programmes for teachers to help students learn English

SIBU (Aug 12): Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has suggested an evaluation into the impact of Sarawak English Language Education Symposium (Seles) 2023 towards improving the teaching of English amongst teachers.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development said there is a need to further strengthen the programme in order for teachers to help their students master the English language.

“Seles is into its seventh year, we have to re-look into what we have achieved for the last seven years. We should have a different way of engaging the teachers or upskill the way of teaching English to our students.

“We need some proper programmes on how to help teachers to help the students. It is more beneficial that way rather than we keep doing something that does not yield fruitful results on teachers and students.

“Sarawak Education director (Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad) has agreed to come up with a programme on how we can improve the teaching of English amongst our teachers in Sarawak (in a bid to further strengthen Seles),” he said.

Dr Annuar was speaking at the closing ceremony of Sarawak English Language Education Symposium (Seles) 2023 here yesterday.

Additionally, he said that the Sarawak government continues to emphasize a good command of English amongst students in the state.

He said Sarawak is the only state in the country that implements a dual-language programme (DLP) to ensure its students can master English for a better future.

“Sarawak is the only state which uses English in the teaching of Mathematics and Science, which has now extended to Primary 4.”

To this end, he said learning English does not make one less patriotic than those who do not learn the language of trade and commerce.

“We are not less patriotic than others because we want to learn English. We are in fact, more patriotic than others to prove that once we have good command of English, we have a better livelihood and a better country to live in – that is a more patriotic way, rather than not learning English to show that you are more patriotic.”

Adding on, he said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has given so much emphasis on education in the state – to the extent that his dream is to provide free tertiary education for Sarawakians in the future.

He said Abang Johari had recently mentioned that the Sarawak government must be consulted on education matters in the state, covered under the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC) 1962.

Dr Annuar said Sarawak was kept in the dark over a new education ruling for secondary school education.

“I think even the State Education Department is not aware of the policy. But never mind, the policy is still in its initial stage; but in the spirit of IGC and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), we (Sarawak) should be consulted on the new policy of making secondary education compulsory”.

Sarawak Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad and his deputy director of learning sector, Dr Les Met, were also present.