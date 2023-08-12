EC starts counting early votes involving six states and Kuala Terengganu by-election

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): The counting of votes (early votes) for the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary constituency by-election, has started.

The counting process was broadcast live on the Election Commission’s (EC) Facebook since 4pm today.

The early voting process involved 72,554 armed forces personnel, police, General Operations Force (PGA) and their spouses who had fulfilled their responsibilities during the early voting process for the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu by-election on Aug 8.

The early voting process for the Kuala Terengganu by-election involved 1,286 early voters. – Bernama