Elderly collapses, dies before casting vote in Gemencheh

SEREMBAN (Aug 12): An 83-year-old woman who fainted just when she was about to exercise her precious right to vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Rokan polling centre in Gemencheh, was later confirmed dead this morning.

Tampin district police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said in the 11am incident the elderly lady was said to have collapsed suddenly and fell unconscious after dipping her finger in indelible ink.

She was rushed to the Gemencheh Health Clinic by family members.

“She regained consciousness at the clinic but her oxygen level started to decline. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered when her heartbeat stopped but she could not be saved,” he said in a statement here today.

Anuwal said earlier, the deceased arrived at the polling centre with family members and she walked from the car to the voting channel.

He said the woman had complained to her family that she was suffering pain in her legs since returning from Umrah recently, and her medical record showed she was diagnosed with hypertension.

Her body was sent to Tampin Hospital Forensic Unit for post mortem and the case was classified as sudden death. – Bernama