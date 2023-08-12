Fadillah: M’sia seeks thorough understanding on kratom for lucrative commodity industry

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Malaysia seeks a comprehensive understanding of kratom’s properties and applications which could be turned into a lucrative commodity industry through investments in botany, pharmacology, and medicine.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the strategic approach to kratom underscores Malaysia’s pursuit of both cultural preservation and economic advancement.

“The nation’s holistic strategy involves all stakeholders, balancing progress with heritage,” he said during the launch of the Fourth International Integrative Medicine Conference and Inaugural Asian Congress on Kratom here, today.

Beyond economic significance, Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said Malaysia’s commodities sector plays a crucial role in securing the world’s food supply chain.

“Notably, our palm oil and cocoa are integral ingredients in various food products which are produced responsibly and sustainably,” he pointed out.

Therefore, he explained that kratom’s utilisation in Malaysia is carefully governed by stringent laws and policies.

“Hence, the development of kratom, a tropical plant known for its medicinal properties that contain psychoactive alkaloids into an industry, must be balanced with its potential benefits and risk,” he said.

As such, Fadillah noted that Malaysia employs a multifaceted approach involving regulation, research, and community engagement which would have serious implications that creates havoc for the society and nation.

The legal framework in place in the governing of kratom encompasses the Poisons Act 1952 and Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that impose rigorous controls on cultivation, possession, and sale.

“In parallel, the government’s commitment to scientific research underscores its dedication to informed decision-making,” he said.

Moving forward, he said the government remains committed to data-driven decision-making, adapting regulations as needed to harmonise economic progress and citizen well-being. – Bernama