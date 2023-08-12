Firefighters finally beat forest fire near Lambir National Park after three days

MIRI (Aug 12): A forest fire spanning 75,000 square metres near the border of the Lambir National Park was successfully extinguished by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

The fire, which reportedly started on Aug 9 due to persistent dry weather, was finally extinguished after three days.

Bomba Miri chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the firefighting operation was first initiated by SFC personnel using water spray equipment to suppress the fire.

“As the fire persisted, firefighters faced difficulties accessing the burnt area due to hilly terrain. A four-wheel-drive vehicle was utilised to reach the location.

“Coming to the second day, the Bomba Miri Air Base aircraft executed 10 water bombing operations to extinguish the fire in the affected area, after which it was observed that 95 per cent of the affected area had been successfully extinguished, leaving only small isolated spots which needed further control,” he said in a statement.

He said on Friday, Bomba collaborated with SFC and carried out suppression operations using water spray equipment to ensure the remaining five per cent of fires were completely extinguished.

The operation concluded at 1.30pm on Friday after ensuring all fire sources were fully extinguished.