First public electric vehicle charging station in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 12) : Regas Premium has unveiled the first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Sabah at the basement parking of T1 Bundusan, Penampang, here on Saturday.

The new charging facility, which is now open 24 hours, features two bays capable of 11 kWh AC charging, with a standard rate of RM6 per hour which users can pay for via the JomCharge mobile application.

As BMW Group Malaysia’s sole authorised dealer since 2018, Regas Premium is spearheading sustainable transportation with the EV charging facility, and the milestone initiative reflects Regas Premium Sabah’s commitment to pioneering solutions for electromobility in the state.

BMW Group Malaysia Managing Director Hans de Visser said with the official unveiling of the new charging facility, they would like to congratulate their long-time dealer partner for taking this bold step towards increasing accessibility to sustainable mobility for their customers and all EV owners in Kota Kinabalu.

“The significance of this achievement lies in its potential to reshape mobility habits and drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the region,” said Hans.

Meanwhile, Regas Premium Sabah Dealer Principal and Managing Director Datuk Matthew Tan Yaw Tzuu said they envision a Sabah where environmentally conscious choices are the norm, and the unveiling of the first public EV charging facility here is a significant stride towards that goal.

“This not only encourages the uptake of EVs but also aligns with government incentives designed to promote sustainable transportation options.

“We at Regas Premium Sabah believe that providing accessible charging infrastructure will empower more individuals to embrace EV ownership confidently,” said Matthew.

Regas Premium Sabah has collaborated with JomCharge, a prominent player in the EV charging solutions domain, to establish a new state-of-the-art charging network which is accessible, convenient, and in line with the growing demand for sustainable transportation nationwide.

This landmark development is just the beginning of Regas Premium Sabah’s broader vision to expand the EV charging infrastructure throughout the region as the company is committed to making EV charging accessible to all corners of Sabah, with a particular focus on locations like Tawau as part of its upcoming expansion plans.

In the same vein, BMW Group Malaysia has also made over 1,000 charging facilities available in its network thus far. Access to over 400 of these facilities provided is through partnerships with ChargE and Yinson Greentech, while the partnership with JomCharge enables access to over 100 charging facilities, Gentari with over 150 facilities as well as approximately 160 facilities from new partners such as Shell Recharge with ParkEasy, ChargeN’Go, ChargeSini, Go To-U and FlexiParking.

Over 100 BMW i and MINI charging facilities are also available at most authorised dealerships, as well as partnering venues across the country, with more to come as part of the strategic infrastructure expansion plan set for the year ahead.