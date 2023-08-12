Give equal allocations for repair of school toilets, Bukit Assek rep tells Putrajaya

SIBU (Aug 12): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng urges the federal government to provide equal allocations for the repair and upgrade of school toilets in Sarawak.

While welcoming Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s pledge to have all school toilets in the country repaired by Dec 2023, Chieng, however, expressed his disappointment that only three out of 13 schools in his constituency have received the allocation thus far.

“I called up all the 13 schools, both secondary and primary schools in my constituency to follow-up but unfortunately, only three schools have received the fund,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

“The three recipients are SMK Bukit Assek, SK Sentosa and SK Nanga Salim, of which they have received RM70,000 each.”

“The rest of the schools, which are either mission schools or Chinese primary schools have not received the fund,” he said, adding that he would write a letter to the deputy minister of education regarding the issue.

“If the government had no intention to provide funds for these schools, it would not be in line with the ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept,” he stressed.

“I am not happy with this and I hope that if there is a second phase of allocation, the funds should be given out as soon as possible, especially for dilapidated schools,” he said.

Adding on, he stressed that all schools in the country should receive the assistance, regardless if they are mission schools or independent Chinese schools.

The Bukit Assek Service Centre, under its Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects, has allocated RM50,000 to each school in the constituency for the maintenance of school facilities.