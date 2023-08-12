Health Ministry conducts fogging at Jln Wan Alwi, Tabuan Jaya Kuching after reports of dengue cases

KUCHING (Aug 12): Two dengue cases have recently been reported at Jalan Wan Alwi here, according to Kapitan Tan Kok Chiang.

The community leader said the Ministry of Health (MoH) had launched mosquito fogging operations in affected areas at Jalan Wan Alwi and Tabuan Jaya.

Tan, therefore, called on the residents in the affected areas to keep their home environment clean to prevent dengue.

He also reminded the residents in the said areas that MoH personnel will conduct a 14-day inspection, as well as to carry out fogging activities in the areas.

Tan appealed to residents in the affected areas to give their cooperation to the MoH personnel to facilitate the fogging operation and to seek immediate medical attention if they are experiencing high fever and flu-like symptoms.

Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Public Complaint Bureau chief Milton Foo today met the MoH mobile team which was making its round in the affected area.

The mobile team was making announcements on the fogging operation via a loudspeaker and at the same time, distributing anti-dengue leaflets to the residents.

Foo expressed his appreciation to Tan and the MoH mobile team for their quick act and initiatives in combatting the dengue outbreak.

He also advised every household to keep their house and compound clean, as well as to ensure all items that collect rainwater be covered or properly discarded in order to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.