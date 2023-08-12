House in Samariang partially destroyed by fire

KUCHING (Aug 12): A single-storey house in Taman Puteri, Samariang here was partially destroyed by a fire which started at 11.20am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the house was engulfed in flames after a fire, which started among a pile of old furniture outside the house, began to spread into the premises.

“The fire was extinguished by residents in the area prior to the arrival of firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan stations,” it said.

It added that firefighters ensured the fire would not reignite by extinguishing any remaining embers using water sourced from their fire engine.

The house, which measures about 111 square metres, is home to a family of eight – all managed to escape unscathed.

The operation ended at 12.25pm.

Bomba is currently investigating the cause of the fire.