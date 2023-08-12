In Kedah, Amanah veep Mahfuz loses to ex-footballer in Alor Mengkudu

SIK (Aug 12): Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar tasted defeat in the Kedah state election today after he lost in Alor Mengkudu to former national footballer Muhamad Radhi Mat Din of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Based on data released by the Election Commission (EC), Muhamad Radhi, who also captained the Kedah team from 1991 to 2000, won by a 10,104-vote majority.

Muhamad Radhi secured 18,936 votes while Mahfuz, who is Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, managed 8,832 votes.

The contest was a familiar rivalry, after both contested the Pokok Sena parliamentary seat in the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018, in which Mahfuz emerged victorious by a 5,558 vote majority. — Bernama