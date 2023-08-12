JBALB engineer: Faulty equipment cause of dirty water in Marudi

MIRI (Aug 12): A malfunctioning dosage equipment at the treatment plant has been found to be the cause of yellowish water flowing from the taps in Marudi earlier this week.

This was confirmed by Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) divisional engineer Fadli Kawi, who said the problem had been rectified after JBALB carried out flushing of sediments in all distribution pipes to restore clean water supply to consumers beginning Wednesday night.

“Flushing was completed in all the pipelines in Marudi by night time on the same day (Wednesday),” he said.

Fadli said the water treatment dosage system was reported to have malfunctioned in the morning, and JBALB immediately took steps to address the problem.

Chemical dosing systems effectively measure, control and regulate pH levels and facilitate the automatic injection of chemicals into a water treatment system to manage odours and septic agents.

Brouhaha erupted in Marudi and came to a head following a desperate appeal for action by a sick netizen demanding an explanation over cloudy water coming out of the tap.

It was learnt that Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil had received complaints from his constituents in Marudi on the issue and brought it to the attention of JBALB.

A netizen Sofiahana Akila in highlighting the issue on Facebook said she is a continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) patient and is very vulnerable to infections.

“I am a CAPD patient who needs clean water to take bath and clean the area around the tube and with the water quality remaining unchanged for days, the chances to get infected for a CAPD patient is very high,” she posted.

She also posted a picture of herself with the tube for her treatment.

Another netizen in responding to her post said the people in Marudi had been suffering from dirty water in the past fortnight and children had fallen sick.