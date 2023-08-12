KTS charity car wash continues in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 12): The second leg of the KTS Trading Sdn Bhd and STIHL’s charity car wash program in Sabah is being held in Sandakan this weekend.

It was officially opened at SM Yu Yuan by United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Committee Sabah chairman Datuk Au Kam Wah on Saturday and will continue till Sunday, August 13.

The charity program which is held every five years aims to raise RM2 million this year for 23 Chinese independent schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

Au in his speech on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the KTS Group for providing manpower and equipment to ensure the smooth running of the program.

Au, who is also SM Yu Yuan Board of Directors acting chairman, said the program provided an opportunity for students, parents and teachers to participate and ensure that a significant amount of funds could be collected for the school.

“The Board of Directors of the school face difficulties in the day-to-day operations and the annual deficit is as high as RM600,000, and we are fortunate to receive funding from the government, business members and benevolent educators.”

“We are also thankful for the support and assistance from the community, enabling students at this school to continue their education successfully before serving the community upon gaining employment in the future,” he added.

The charity car wash program is held in conjunction with KTS’ and STIHL for East Malaysia’s 55th anniversary and will continue until August 13, starting at 8am in the morning.

Meanwhile, KTS Sabah Operations Manager Wong Kee Mee said that KTS had successfully organized similar programs in Bintulu, Miri, and Kota Kinabalu.

According to him, 578 cars were successfully washed in Bintulu, 711 cars in Miri, and a record breaking 1,162 cars in Kota Kinabalu last weekend.

“Sandakan is the second stop in Sabah. Next week we will be at Sabah Tawau Chinese High School before returning to Sibu and making the final stop in Kuching on October 21 and 22. This charity car wash event has a total of seven stations and lasts for four months,” he said.

Wong mentioned that KTS and STIHL held a similar program in 2018, which successfully raised RM1.5 million for private secondary schools.

“This time, we are aiming to raise RM2 million, with the hope of selling 20,000 coupons and to raise funds for 23 private Chinese schools in Sabah and Sarawak,” he added.

Nine of the 23 schools are in Sabah and four of the nine schools in Sabah, namely Kian Kok Secondary School, Tshung Tsin Secondary School, Yu Yuan Sandakan Secondary School, and Sabah Tawau Chinese High School, will be directly involved in this campaign.

These four schools were given 20,000 car wash coupons, with each coupon valued at RM50, to be sold.