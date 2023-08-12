KTS Trading’s promo event in Bako highlights Suzuki Marine’s new 4-stroke engines

KUCHING (Aug 12): KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor of Suzuki Marine for Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei, held a promotional event at the Bako Terminal here yesterday, meant to open opportunities for locals to test drive the engines.

KTS Trading chief mechanic Dominic Imau said some 50 attendees, all avid supporters of Suzuki operating boat services for locals and tourists in Bako, were invited to the event.

He said the key objective was to spotlight the new line-up of four-stroke engines, highlighting the advantages over their traditional two-stroke counterparts.

“With the advancement of modern technology today, many have shifted from two-stroke to four-stroke engines.

“Through this event, we aim to promote our lineup of four-stroke engines, a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” he said when met at the event.

The test-drive sessions provided a hands-on experience for potential buyers to feel the performance and efficiency of the new engines.

Participants were also given the freedom to choose their preferred testing location, showcasing Suzuki’s customer-centric approach.

“Their enthusiastic response reaffirmed the brand’s popularity among loyal customers who appreciate the company’s efforts to provide more affordable and eco-friendly options.”

Among the models showcased were the DF2.5, DF6 and DF20, providing a glimpse of the full range that KTS had to offer, said Dominic.

“There are also other models available for very affordable prices.

“Our four-stroke engines are known for their economical fuel consumption, straightforward maintenance, and minimal environmental impact due to reduced emissions and quieter operation.

“With lower fuel consumption and easier maintenance, our customers can enjoy not only cost savings but also contribute to a cleaner environment,” he added.

For further details, contact KTS Trading on 082-245 245 / 013-862 8729.