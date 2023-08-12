‘Lahad Datu has to rise above its dark past’

LAHAD DATU (Aug 12): Lahad Datu needs to rise above its “dark historical past” and focus on revitalising its vast tourism potential, said Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

He said Lahad Datu should be known for its multifaceted wonders through continuous promotion of the district’s breathtaking nature, culture, and unique biodiversity.

This, he added, would guide Lahad Datu away from its reputation tarnished by the 2013 intrusion by armed men from the Philippines into Kampung Tanduo at Felda Sahabat.

The events had led to security alerts being issued by various countries, inadvertently shaping the perception of Lahad Datu as a “war city.”

“With heightened security measures on Sabah’s east coast, safety should no longer be an issue in Lahad Datu, and the high occupancy rate in Danum Valley and Tabin Wildlife shows that foreign tourists are confident in visiting the east coast,” Joniston said.

He was speaking at an engagement programme with Lahad Datu tourism players and stakeholders on Saturday, as part of his working visit to the district.

Noting Lahad Datu’s distinction as home to the world’s tallest tropical tree, one of the oldest rainforests and the only blue ring reef in the world thought to have a double hole, he said the district has the potential to become among Sabah’s premium destination.

District officer Firuz Idzualdeen @ Bennety Mohd Dzul, who chairs the District Tourism Action Council, and Tungku assistant district officer Albert Gunting were also present at the engagement.

Joniston, who is also chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board, highlighted the pressing need for inventive concepts while advocating for the spotlight to be cast on rural destinations and their communities.

He underscored the importance of empowerment through tourism and highlighted the concept of community-based tourism (CoBT), which includes various elements such as nature-based, cultural-based, and agro-based tourism.

Collaboration was highlighted as a key factor in generating creative and forward-thinking ideas to promote the rural destination and the local community.

One illustrative example provided by Joniston was the creation of synergy packages that would allow tourists to explore multiple village communities before visiting Lahad Datu’s renowned attractions, such as the Danum Valley and Tabin Wildlife.

“With a concerted effort from all stakeholders, Lahad Datu has the opportunity to redefine its identity and showcase an array of captivating experiences, extending well beyond its natural wonders.

“We need a dynamic blueprint for Lahad Datu that paints a picture of hope and progress to propel the district into a brighter, more vibrant future, where its true essence shines beyond the shadows of tragic history,” he added.