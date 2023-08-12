MA63 Technical Committee set to finalise Borneo special grant formula in one year

PAPAR (Aug 12): The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Technical Committee has agreed to finalise the formula for the special Federal grant to Borneo as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, in one year.

MA63 Implementation Action Council member Datuk Ewon Benedick said the Cabinet, in its meetings, has recognised several MA63 recommendations and had follow-up discussions to conclude other related matters.

“Among them are the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) (Amendment) Bill to enable the appointment of Sabah and Sarawak representatives as IRB board members in order to have access to the numerous Federal and Sabah revenues.”

Ewon said this at the 29th-anniversary celebrations of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) at Dewan Kampung Biau here today.

Ewon, who is also Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said the amendments will be tabled again at the next Parliament session.

The Bill was tabled for its first reading on June 8 and the second reading, which should have been passed by Parliament on June 15, was postponed to the next session.

The Penampang MP said a new gazette will also be issued this year on the special grant to Sabah, which would supersede last year’s gazette.

“I am shouldering this trust and responsibility as a Unity Government Cabinet member, as Upko president and as a representative of the people of Sabah. I have been part of all the discussions and negotiations so far,” said Ewon, who is also Kadamaian assemblyman. – Bernama