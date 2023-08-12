MBKS to bid for more CCTV cameras to curb illegal money-lending adverts

KUCHING (Aug 12): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will bid for more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras within its jurisdiction to help curb illegal advertisement banners and posters put up by unlicensed money lenders.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said after that, the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) will be tasked to divide the available CCTV equipment between MBKS and the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

“The only thing we MBKS can do is to bid for the CCTV and SMA will divide the CCTV devices that are available among MBKS and DBKU.

“The purpose of having CCTV is for surveillance, and given this, CCTV should be put up in almost every corner of the city and not just at strategic or selected streets or spots,” he said.

He was speaking during his Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ today.

He also assured that MBKS enforcement team will continue to take down those illegal advertisements.

“I know there have been more and more such unlawful advertisements these days. The only thing that we can do is take them down.

“They (unlicensed money lenders) keep putting unlawful advertisements up, we keep removing them. There were times we tried to call but we could not locate them.

“If those companies are not registered, then they are not legit. I urge our people to take down those unlawful advertisements whenever they see any,” he said.

He said some quarters had suggested that MBKS come up with incentives to encourage and motivate the community to help the council remove those unlawful materials.

He said he had nothing against this suggestion, but he opined that as responsible citizens, the community should be proactive in lending a hand to MBKS in removing those unauthorised banners.

“I feel that responsible citizens should not be driven by incentives to act for the betterment of their city. We should all work hand in hand to fight this unhealthy activity.

“Some people have hit out on me for not doing my job as the mayor, by asking the people to help take down those unlawful advertisements.

“I want people to understand that this is not the case. I want public engagement. There are also those who worry about being beaten up by (thugs from) those companies. Well, I shall say not to worry about this, they won’t,” he said.

Wee also noted that some individuals had called for more stringent legislation to tackle the issue.

“Yes, we need our lawmakers to enhance our legislation. Within my jurisdiction, I do my part,” he added.

On another matter, Wee said he will focus on doing the right thing for the people within his jurisdiction while striving to achieve win-win results.

“If the people don’t understand the situation, it boils down to us to explain to them. We carry out the majority’s decision and respect the minority’s feedback.

“The best is to achieve win-win situations but it is not easy to have win-win all the time when you want to implement something. As long as you are doing the right thing for the people, that’s it,” he said.

“We also do the educational part and will do it at the right time. There must be overall planning, what we are going to do next and how we are going to carry out. We show them, then you can move things more smoothly,” he added.