No reports on 3R issues during state elections, says deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): No reports regarding the 3R (Race, Royalty & Religion) issues were received in the six state elections, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said most of the offences detected during the state elections were for mischief.

“They involved damage to posters, slander, flash mobs or gatherings held without a police permit. So far, the police have opened 131 investigation papers on various election offences in the six states and received 1,770 reports as of last night,” he told a special media conference after observing the situation at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Klang Gate here today.

According to him, the voting process in all six states is under control with no untoward incidents reported so far.

He advised electors to go to the polls early because of the uncertain weather condition and to follow the instructions by police personnel on duty at the polling stations. ― Bernama