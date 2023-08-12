Official: Penang CM Kon Yeow retains Padang Kota seat

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 12): Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow won the Padang Kota seat for the fourth consecutive time in the state elections today.

Based on results released by the Election Commission (EC) at 8.43pm, Chow, who is Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, beat Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) H’ng Khoon Leng by a majority of 7,116 votes in a straight fight.

Chow obtained 8,261 votes while his challenger, H’ng, had 1,145 votes.

Chow, who is also Batu Kawan Member of Parliament, first won the Padang Kota seat in the 2008 general elections.

PH has named Chow as its Chief Minister candidate if the coalition retains power in Penang. – Bernama