Over 30 participants attend Sports Administrators Course in Miri

MIRI (Aug 12): Over 30 individuals from Sarawak, Brunei Darussalam and Peninsula attended the Sports Administrators Course at Curtin Malaysia Sarawak campus here.

The three-day course, based on the new manual and curriculum by Olympic Solidarity, allowed participants to improve, operate and manage their sports organisation efficiently and effectively.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin praised the facilitators for making the programme happen, as it enabled sports administrators to equip themselves with the management skills to run their organisations more efficiently.

“As sports administrators, you play a role in building the capacity of office bearers who will be involved in preparing athletes for multi-sports games.

“I hope this course will come in handy for those involved in the preparations of your team for future competitions,” he said at the launch of the course on Friday.

His speech was read by representative Kapitan Chai Kuen Ming.

He mentioned topics such as the principles, structure and leadership of the Olympic movement; harassment, abuse, violence and safeguarding in sports; principles of good governance; financial management and budgeting; supporting and protecting athletes; as well as games and the issues of doping as areas of interest for participants and useful for contributing back to their respective associations.

“In addition to all the content the facilitators are sharing, I hope participants will take the opportunity to get to know your fellow participants and build a community of sports administrators.

“In fact, networking is important to keep things going,” he said, adding that the essence of the Olympic movement is friendship, respect and excellence.

Lee also praised the participation of female attendees in the fourth SAC course conducted by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), which fully supports the International Olympic Committee’s goal of gender equality and having more women at all different levels of sports.

Also present were course coordinator Ong Kong Swee and National Course director and OCM assistant secretary Moira Tan.