Over 500,000 business premises nationwide monitored by KPDN since January

PENAMPANG (Aug 12): A total of 512,204 business premises nationwide were inspected by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) from Jan 1 to July 31 this year.

Its Acting Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said following the checks, a total of 7,711 cases were opened, involving RM54.4 million worth of seized items, and compound notices, with fines amounting to RM6.9 million, were issued and 415 arrests were made.

This shows that enforcement is carried out from time to time to ensure we have a healthy business environment that protects consumers,” he told reporters after opening a state-level programme by the School Consumers Club at the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park here, today.

The programme attended by 36 participants from nine schools in Sabah is an annual activity organised by the minister, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. It aims, among other things, to educate, spread and raise awareness of consumerism among students.

Armizan said the ministry is committed to strengthening and empowering aspects of monitoring and enforcement to further improve the function, competence and efficiency of law enforcement officers in carrying out their responsibilities.

“Similarly in the legal aspect, under the KPDN, there are 12 laws pertaining to enforcement. Therefore, it is necessary for the laws to be studied, scrutinised and amended to enable aspects of enforcement and monitoring to be implemented more effectively,” he added.

Commenting on the Rahmah Sales in Sabah, Armizan said the ministry is optimistic that the Sabah people, especially the B40, will enjoy the benefits of the programme more when it is also expanded to the state through the Mobile Rahmah Sales.

He said the additional allocation of RM50 million announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last July 31 will enable the Mobile Rahmah Sales to be held in all state constituencies. – Bernama