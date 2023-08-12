Padawan Municipal Council runs programmes to elevate cleanliness, food safety, hygiene at eateries

KUCHING (Aug 12): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has implemented various programmes in a bid to promote and elevate cleanliness, food safety and hygiene at eateries under its jurisdiction, said MPP chairman Tan Kai.

In saying this, he said that such programmes will foster healthy competition among coffee shop operators and eatery owners.

“As consumers, we have the right to choose among eateries with excellent hygiene practices,” he said when officiating at the Health, Environment and Eatery Cleanliness Education Programme held at MPP headquarters in Kota Padawan here yesterday.

Aside from the aforementioned programme, he said there are other programmes planned between July to September this year – which includes briefing sessions for food premises operators and food handlers, the “Clean Premises Campaign 2023,” and the “Clean Eatery and Restroom Competition 2023” awards ceremony.

The Clean Eatery and Restroom Competition 2023 aims to encourage clean and hygienic food preparation practices among coffee shop operators.

“This competition is part of MPP’s proactive approach to engage business owners, specifically those with a Grade B rating within the council’s jurisdiction.

“A total of 187 eateries within the B grade or below (comprising 84% of the total) have been assessed and deemed eligible for participation. As such, we hope that these premises can elevate themselves for the A grade

“The implementation of this programme aligns with MPP’s strategic plan for 2021-2025 and the Sustainable Development Goals with the objective of ensuring that food premises and restroom facilities in the Padawan area maintain high cleanliness and food safety standards,” he added.

On the programme that took place yesterday, he mentioned that among topics presented were enforcement related to offenses under the Food Act 1983, the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, and the Food Regulations 1985 – as well as lectures on recycling used cooking oil and hygiene.