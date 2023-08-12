Penang polls: Lim Guan Eng retains Air Putih seat for fourth term

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 12): DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng successfully retained the Air Putih state assembly seat for the fourth term when the result of the Penang state election was announced today.

Based on the announcement of the result by the Election Commission, Lim won by a 7,923-vote majority after polling 8,996 votes.

His challenger from Perikatan Nasional (PN) Kong Cheng Ann received 1,073 votes while Parti Rakyat Malaysia candidate Teh Yee Cheu received 437 votes in a three-cornered fight.

Lim who is also the Bagan Member of Parliament has held the Air Putih seat since 2008. – Bernama