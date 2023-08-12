Peninsula polls: Bagan Dalam independent candidate lodges report over alleged threats

BUTTERWORTH (Aug 12): Bagan Dalam seat independent candidate, M Satees, has lodged a police report after alleging that he and his agent were threatened and verbally abused by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate and supporters.

He filed the report at the Butterworth police station over safety concerns, claiming that he was threatened by seven to eight men while he and his agent were inspecting ballot boxes at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Nyior voting centre at about 2.45pm.

“We were surrounded, threatened, and verbally abused while inspecting ballot boxes both inside and outside the school. One of them challenged me to a fight while another threatened me with the words ‘you wait until tomorrow’,” he alleged when contacted today.

When contacted, Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie confirmed receiving the report of the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Satees, the Bagan Dalam incumbent, quit DAP when he was dropped by the party as a candidate this time around.

He then decided to run as an independent candidate to be in a four-cornered fight against K. Kumaran (PH), K. Jayamaran (Perikatan Nasional), and S. Rajasakanan from the Penang Front Party (PFP). – Bernama