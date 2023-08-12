Peninsula polls: Kedah MB Sanusi retains Jeneri seat

SIK (Aug 12): Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN), retained his Jeneri state seat in Kedah state polls today.

Muhammad Sanusi of PAS won the seat with a 16,050-vote majority after securing 21,823 votes in a straight fight against Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim of Barisan Nasional (BN) who garnered only 5,773 votes.

The official result was announced by Returning Officer Mahamad Suhaimi Man at the vote-tallying centre at Dewan Muhammad Abduh Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Sik here tonight.

In the 14th General Election, Muhammad Sanusi won the seat after defeating Mahadzir Abdul Hamid (BN) and Mohd Nazri Abu Jassan (PH) a 2,455-vote majority. – Bernama