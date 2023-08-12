Peninsula polls: Over 60 pct turnout in five states as at 4pm

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 12): Over 60 per cent of the eligible voters in five out of six states have cast their ballots as at 4pm in the state elections today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Terengganu recorded the highest turnout of 70 per cent, followed by Kedah (68 per cent), Penang (67 per cent), Selangor (65 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (62 per cent).

The voter turnout in Kelantan was still low at 56 per cent.

For the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, the voter turnout was 67 per cent as at 4pm.

A total of 3,190 polling centres with 17,048 voting streams were opened today for the six state elections, starting at 8 am.

Also opened were 41 polling centres with 217 voting streams for the Kuala Terengganu by-election. – Bernama