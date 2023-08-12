Peninsula polls: PAS retains control of Terengganu, Kelantan

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 12): PAS has managed to form the state governments in Terengganu and Kelantan after obtaining simple majorities in today’s state elections.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that PAS won 17 out of 32 state seats in Terengganu as of 9.45pm, and 23 out of 45 state seats in Kelantan as of 9.56pm.

“With this, (PAS) has managed to obtain majorities of more than 50 per cent from the total of state seats contested (in Terengganu and Kelantan),” he said in a media conference here tonight.

State elections for Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah were held today, along with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

According to the EC, Terengganu recorded the highest voter turnout at 70 per cent, while Kelantan had 56 per cent voter turnout as of 4 pm.

The Kelantan and Terengganu state governments had previously announced that tomorrow would be a special holiday in conjunction with today’s state elections.

PAS previously won 37 out of 45 seats in Kelantan and 22 out of 32 seats in Terengganu in the 14th general election. – Bernama