Peninsula polls: PN obtains simple majority in Kedah

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 12): Perikatan Nasional (PN) is set to form the Kedah state government after obtaining a simple majority in the state election that took place today.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said that PN had won 19 out of 36 state seats contested in Kedah as of 10.20pm.

“With this (PN) has managed to obtain a majority of more than 50 per cent of the number of seats contested,” he said in a press conference at the EC Headquarters here, today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is Kedah PN chairman, defended the Jeneri state assembly seat by obtaining a majority of 16,050 votes.

Muhammad Sanusi was previously reported to have said that the state government would declare Sunday as an occasional holiday if PN won the state election. – Bernama