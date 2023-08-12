PM Anwar says situation calm in all six states, advises voters to cast ballots early

PERMATANG PAUH (Aug 12): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged electors in the six states to go to the polls early and not to delay in discharging their responsibilities.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman also advised them to vote wisely.

“The campaigning is now over, so let’s get back together and mend our ties,” he told reporters after casting his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Penanti in the Permatang Pasir constituency here today.

Anwar said the situation in all six states is good and calm based on the monitoring by the relevant as of 10am today.

Meanwhile, the prime minister reiterated that the results of the state elections would not affect the administration of the federal government under his leadership.

“What we are having now is state elections. The federal government will carry out its duties, as usual, tomorrow, we will continue with our work and the (state election) results will determine the leadership of the new state government,” he said.

Anwar, accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, went to cast his vote 9.41am and they were greeted on arrival at the polling centre by Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin and Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San.

More than 9.67 million registered electors are expected to exercise their rights in the six state elections which involve 40 seats in Penang, Selangor (56), Negeri Sembilan (36), Kedah (36), Terengganu (32) and Kelantan (45). ― Bernama