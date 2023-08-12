Sibu Street Parade draws thousands of people to celebrate Sarawak Day

SIBU (Aug 12): Huge crowds converged at the town centre here this evening to watch the Sibu Street Parade held in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

The parade kicked off at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang phase 1, and flagged off by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He was accompanied by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

The parade route started at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 and ended at the Chuang Corridor of Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1, involving some 2,000 people representing 60 contingents.

Carrying the theme ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive, Prosperous Sarawak), the event was jointly organised by the SMC and SRDC.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, represented Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to officiate at the parade. He was accompanied by his wife, Datin Sri Zuraini Abdul Jabbar.

There were also stage performances and fireworks displays to spruce up the celebration.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang, Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.