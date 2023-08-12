SJK(C) Hock Lam Kapit takes part in ‘Gotong-Royong Madani’

KAPIT (Aug 12): Some five hundred pupils, teachers and members of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of SJK(C) Hock Lam gathered at the school premises here yesterday for the ‘Gotong-Royong Madani’.

Headmaster Wong Siew Ching said the cleaning-up programme on Friday, was held alongside all schools throughout Malaysia.

The Ministry of Education (MoE), he added, had allocated RM1,000 to all schools in the country for the programme implementation.

Among the activities carried out were general cleaning of the classrooms and school compound, school exterior wall painting and landscaping maintenance.

PTA chairman Ting King Yiing officiated the programme.