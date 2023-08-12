SPM 2022: 18 top scorers from SMK Chung Hua Miri receive incentives

MIRI (Aug 12): Eighteen top scorers from SMK Chung Hua Miri received incentives for their excellent performance in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examinations in a presentation ceremony held at the school on Friday.

The school’s board of directors’ chairperson Tan Sri Datuk Paduka Chai Yu Lan, who was represented by the board’s secretary Rita Ting, congratulated the students for their outstanding results.

“I am delighted by the students putting in the hard work and effort to achieve such outstanding results.

“It is important to note that the 2022 batch are among the students most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic – they were introduced to the concept of online classes. It wasn’t easy because their studies were interrupted yet with relentless effort and of course, the teachers who provided additional support with revision classes, that we were able to have so many of our students making us proud today,” she said.

Meanwhile, acting principal Lai Jia Ling commended the students for their efforts in preparing for the exams and the teachers for diligently conducting online classes during the home-based learning period.

For SPM 2022, two of SMK Chung Hua Miri’s students achieved 10 A+; one (11 As); 15 (10 As); eight (9 As); six (8 As); 11 (7 As); 17 (6 As); and 11 (5 As).

Lai was also proud that 36 students did extremely well in Chinese language and Chinese Literature subjects.