Tellian rep: Green technology can enhance lives of those in rural S’wak

MUKAH (Aug 12): Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine said green technology can enhance the lives of the people in rural areas.

He said solar energy can benefit rural areas in Sarawak that are still lacking electricity.

“We can use green technology, solar energy in particular in areas where electricity is not yet available,” he said in a discussion during the Hydrogen and Tech Safari 3.0 programme today.

The Hydrogen and Tech 3.0 programme took place from 8am to 5pm at Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) multipurpose hall here.

In addition to discussions, there were also briefing sessions, demonstrations, exhibitions, and open interviews.

A total of 320 students from eight schools took part with Centexs chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani featured as one of the panel members.