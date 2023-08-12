Tiong: M’sia-China ties reflect latter’s crucial role in nation’s economic growth

BINTULU (Aug 12): China has been one of Malaysia’s most important trading partners since 2009 and has played a crucial role in the country’s economic growth, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said in the past 14 years, China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner and the close relationship between the two countries should be strengthened further.

The Bintulu MP said that China is a significant contributor to the influx of foreign tourists in Malaysia, which helped in the recovery of the country’s tourism industry which had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, as recognition of our strategic business partner, Malaysia will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Malaysia and China,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Additionally, he said that in appreciation of the close cooperation established over the past decades, Malaysia will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2024.

Tiong also expressed his hope for the continuous improvement of the tourism sector as well as arts and culture in both countries.

“I hope the strong relationship between Malaysia and China will continue to strengthen for the good of both countries,” he said, adding that a stronger relationship will create a win-win situation and contribute to the socioeconomic growth of both nations.