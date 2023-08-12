Two men hurt after single-vehicle crash on Jln Lundu-Sampadi

KUCHING (Aug 12): Two men were injured in a single-vehicle crash near an oil palm factory on Jalan Lundu-Sampadi around 6.25pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the vehicle landed in a roadside drain after losing control.

The 47-year-old driver was pinned to his seat while a passenger, 68, was lying out in the drain.

Both were conscious during the arrival of Bomba rescuers from the Lundu station.

Rescuers then put cervical collars on both victims before being put onto stretchers and handed over to medical staff from the Lundu Hospital.

After ensuring that the road is free from debris and oil spills, Bomba wrapped up the operation.