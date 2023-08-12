Uggah: Unifor complex construction ahead of schedule, expects early completion

KUCHING (Aug 12): The construction of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) complex at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here is slightly ahead of schedule and expected to have an early completion, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“During my visit here on May 12, the construction progress was at 28 per cent.

“Today, three months later, we have been briefed that the progress has reached 40.43 per cent, slightly ahead of schedule. This is a very positive development and we are confident it will be completed on time,” said the minister, who is also in charge of Unifor.

He was speaking to reporters after an on-site inspection of the construction site, joined by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, and Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat.

During his earlier visit in May, Uggah had said that the highly symbolic Unifor complex, representing non-Islamic religions, was expected to be completed by July 2024. He emphasised the importance of the contractors adhering to the schedule.

Adding on, he said the Unifor team, particularly the director, is actively monitoring the construction progress by making frequent site visits.

“This is crucial for us – without close monitoring, we would only be treating sickness (sick project)… I still remember many other sick projects.

“However, for this project, it’s not ailing but progressing smoothly, and we hope the momentum continues as we have committed to delivering this building to the non-Islamic groups on time,” he said.

He elaborated that the building holds significant importance for non-Islamic religious groups as it symbolises the Sarawak government’s commitment to inclusivity, further strengthening unity in the state.

Addressing specific challenges encountered during the project’s execution, Uggah said while a few minor issues arose during the course of the project, they have been resolved.