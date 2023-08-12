Youths in Song take part in social intervention programme

KAPIT (Aug 12): The Youth to Youth Social Intervention programme was held at SMK Song here recently.

Jointly organised by Kelab Belia Gagasan Pekan Song, SMK Song and Song Fire and Rescue Department, this initiative comprised social intervention modules such as prevention and awareness.

Activities conducted under this initiative included talks on youth-to-youth social interventions, fire safety awareness, fire drills and basic first aid training.

The community- based programme was participated by teachers and students of SMK Song.