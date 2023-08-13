484 take part in Serian Eco Run Cross Country Trail 2023

TEBEDU (Aug 13): A total 484 participants took part in the Serian Eco Run Cross Country Trail 2023 at Kampung Daha Kisau this morning.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, the event, which was held for the second consecutive year, had attracted local and international runners.

Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada was present to flag off the run this morning.

There were three categories contested namely 21km category involving 166 runners, 10km (120 runners) and 5km (198 runners).

Dr Sinang in his speech said the Eco Run is now one of the main items in the Serian’s Calendar of Events every year.

Among the objectives of Eco Run is to attract more tourists to the Serian Division and at the same time improve the socio-economic status of the local population.

In addition, the Eco Run is also to promote the rural areas to visitors and inculcate sports activities as healthy lifestyle.

The Eco Run involved trails at Daha Kisau, Daha Mawang and Daha Seroban.