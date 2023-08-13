Agong visits Sultan of Selangor in London

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, in London yesterday.

Istana Negara, in a Facebook post, said Al-Sultan Abdullah spent time interacting with the Sultan of Selangor during the visit.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong prays for Sultan Sharafuddin to be blessed with a speedy recovery and long-lasting well-being,” according to the post.

The Sultan of Selangor has been in London since July 28 to undergo Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP) treatment and surgery and is expected to return home on Aug 15.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are currently in London for a special visit until Aug 15. — Bernama