Alaric Soh – Realising ‘Made in Sarawak’ dream

FOR local movie director and producer Alaric Soh, it was in May 2021 during the Covid-19 lockdown when the idea to produce a movie in Iban language came into being.

During this period, Soh and many other people turned to Netflix for entertainment.

He later learned that Netflix would buy movies from anyone who could produce a full feature. That was the trigger that set him into thinking that he could try his luck.

Moreover, it also struck him that he could use issues faced by many young Sarawakians as the base of his story.

Soh then undertook a research into the subject and from there, he discovered that some matters encroached into the realm of taboo – too off-limits to be discussed openly between parents and children.

That was where Soh thought he could help by creating a narrative to connect the younger and the older generations, and help them understand each other better.

“I also get to learn that the most difficult stage in a person’s life is upon reaching the age of 18, as it’s the coming-of-age stage of life, where a child turns into an adult.

“This is also a difficult time for the parents, too,” he said.

‘Story of an Iban girl’

So the title ‘Kumang – Aku Ukai 17 Agi’ (Kumang – I’m No Longer 17) came into Soh’s head.

The protagonist is a naive village girl, Kumang who is turning 18, and has just completed her Form 5 education. Kumang is at a crossroads: she has to make a decision whether or not to further her studies, to indulge in her first love, or to chase after a career.

Complications arise as she is placed in such a dilemma.

Both Kumang and her mother have to come to terms and accept the facts of life. The mother has to accept that her daughter is becoming a woman and would have her own life to live.

Screened in cinemas nationwide in July this year, the 90-minute ‘Kumang’ was touted as being ‘a 100 per cent Sarawakian production’.

In an earlier interview, Soh had said that the film was self-funded to the amount of RM350,000, with filming having kicked off in February last year, and wrapped in September.

‘Wet blankets, sour grapes’

On the feedback for the movie, he said: “As always the case and to be expected, I received both the positive and the negative. I surely welcome constructive criticisms, but I’d just ignore those foolish and unwise comments, especially from the keyboard warriors.”

Still, one comment was quite hurtful, said Soh, who described it as being ‘very unfair and damaging’.

“It came from one film critic portal based in the peninsula, which said how such a lousy movie could obtain a grant from Finas (National Film Development Corporation).

“They did it without even watching the movie and checking the facts with Finas.

“Later on, they admitted that it was very unprofessional of them, and so they took that post down and wrote to me an apology.

“Based on this situation, we cannot dismiss the fact that there are always wet blanket throwers around,” said Soh.

“For example, ‘Mat Kilau’ was such a success in that it recorded RM97 million in gross ticket sales and still, many had bad mouthed the movie and its director.”

Soh also acknowledged the ‘sour grapes’ syndrome – those who would pour cold water over anything that they themselves could not attain.

“There were some people in the movie industry in Kuala Lumpur telling me that I would never make a good movie without getting professional help from them.

“They also said Iban movies would not sell, that his actors had no commercial value, and the standard of Sarawak’s filmmaking was still far behind.

“But in all humility, I told them that if we, in Sarawak, didn’t take the first step, when would there be the second or the third? We must start somewhere, make mistakes, and then gradually improve,” he stressed.

These so-called ‘professional filmmakers’ even suggested to Soh to take one or two famous actors from Kuala Lumpur to help boost his movie, but he told them off.

“Not necessary. Even in Hollywood, there are many failed movies featuring big names; and there are hit movies that have relatively unknown actors.”

Soh then recounted another critic’s story.

“I had someone commenting on Facebook about Kumang being a lousy movie. I asked him if he had watched it, he said no. I then asked how he knew it was lousy – he said he could tell just by looking at the poster.

“Wah lau eh! You so clever, meh!”

Soh said before the official cinema release, he had invited more than 50 people from all walks of life – from age 16 up to 70 – to watch Kumang and give their feedback later.

“Even the Sarawak Scout Council Yang Dipertua (president) Tan Sri William Mawan (also Pakan assemblyman) and the secretary Zasran Abdullah had come to watch the private screening – all of them said the movie was okay.”

Back story

Soh’s educational and professional backgrounds had always been associated with arts and creativity. A graduate from the Malaysian Institute of Arts in Kuala Lumpur, he later became a creative commercial graphic artist.

He had also been a makeup artist, a hairstylist, a photographer, a cabin crew trainer, owned and run an event management company, and worked as a senior general manager of a public-listed company dealing in property and construction.

However, many would have known him as a beauty pageant organiser, an area that he had been in for more than 30 years.

Now, Soh ventures into movie-making, taking on roles as a director, a cinematographer, a scriptwriter, and also a trainer of actors.

“In a sense, (I am) still, more or less, treading on a similar track, only that the present track is a part of my long journey.

“Besides, I believe there’s always a first time for anything – all I need is the readiness to learn, focus, work hard and persevere.

“Most people, as they get older, tend to live in the past, but for me, I always look forward to the future,” said Soh, now in his 60s.

When asked to share something about his previous profession, he thought that it was enough and he wanted to do something new.

“You can say that I had eventually lost interest in beauty pageants after having organised nearly 100 contests, from local to International levels,” he said.

“Indeed in those 30 years, there were people spreading rumours about me and the pageant contestants. Exacerbated by the Internet, it became easier and ‘more exciting’ to make the juicy gossips and lies go viral. And the funny thing is that when a lie is transmitted and repeated continually, it would eventually take on a life of its own – becoming a monster that people would really believe in.

“It’s scary! Thirty donkey years of swimming in the sea of lies! So, enough was enough – I felt that it was best for me to quit.”

Challenges

Soh said while he was passionate about filmmaking, it was still a completely new ball game for him compared to all his previous endeavours.

“Making movies is a high technology thing – it requires knowledge, skills, hardware and software tools, manpower, and, of course, great sum of money.

“From applying for licence to marketing and distributing a movie, it is a long process that can take a minimum of one year. The making of the second ‘Avatar’ movie, for example, took up to 12 years before its cinema-screening.”

Another very challenging part apart from raising money, said Soh, was handling the actors.

According to him, upon the signing of contracts, a movie must be completed – by hook or by crook – and in this regard, there have been many incidents of him having to work with actors whom he dislikes.

“Dealing with difficult characters, well…I learned this the hard way.

“I could not simply remove any uncooperative actor. So, I just had to tolerate the unpleasant attitudes and make compromises, at least until the completion of the movie.

“There was this one time when I had to wait for one month for an actor to do the next scene!”

For Kumang, Soh never stopped assuring the cast and crew members, always asking them to have faith in him and help complete the movie together.

Kumang took about six months for filming, almost a year to complete all processes, and another eight months before it could hit the cinemas.

“I’m not a person who easily gives up, or even thinks about it. During the filming of Kumang, whenever I hit a snag or became lost, I would take a break to contemplate, and to restrategise.

“If there was anything that I needed to learn, I would learn. If there’s any equipment that I require, I would buy. When some scenes were not up to my expectation, I would discuss with the actors to reshoot. If an actor could not exhibit his or her character fully, I would train that actor all the way.

“There were some actors who wanted to give up; I told everyone that we’re all learners, including myself, and we must not easily surrender – rather, we must fight the battle together.”

Soh said he would continue to train and groom more actors in Sarawak.

“That’s why I have established my Actor Training Academy Kuching, which now has more than 40 students.”

Back on Kumang, Soh said he was so proud when Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had hailed the Iban movie as an inspiring example for the young people in Sarawak, and called on the youths to learn from it.

“Such a praise from a minister really boosted my morale, especially in wanting to make more movies for Sarawak, despite all the investment risks.

“For this, I would focus on the positive things – I have made up my mind, and nothing is going to change it.

“I’m very optimistic that the movie industry in Sarawak will grow until one day, it will be accorded the respect and recognition that it deserves.

“Imagine that day when a Sarawak movie wins at the AIFFA (Asean International Film Festival and Awards), and seeing our very own Sarawakian actors walking on the red carpet and holding the award up high.”

‘Sarawood dream’

Soh has many plans laid out, including 10 movies to be out in five to eight years.

He is now in the process of making his next movie, ‘Tok Yang Bukan Kamek Maok’ (This Is Not What I Want).

“My movies are of different genres, but they are all of Sarawak interest. I hope that Sarawak, one day, would eventually develop its own identity and style of making movies – it’s what I would call ‘Sarawood’. The hope is that whenever Sarawood is mentioned, people would instantly know that it is made in Sarawak.

“It’s a long shot, I know, but it is good to dream big.

“In USA, it’s Hollywood; in India, they have Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood; in Korea, it’s ‘Hallyuwood’; and there’s ‘Chinawood’ in China.

“Malaysia? Sadly, most of our movies seem to be copycat things. We should be creating our own identity and style.”

Easier said than done, but for Soh, he loves the challenge, and loves the risks even more.

“It is like ‘Made in Sarawak’ – something to be proud of.

“If you’re to ask me if I could make a Hollywood-standard movie, I dare to say yes, but on one condition – that I would have the corresponding budget.

“Just let me have, say, RM10 million and you’ll see what I can do!”