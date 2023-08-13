Sunday, August 13
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Amirudin: Unity govt parties’ win in S’gor is people’s stamp of approval for PH-BN cooperation

Amirudin: Unity govt parties’ win in S’gor is people’s stamp of approval for PH-BN cooperation

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Caretaker mentri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (2nd right), DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo (2nd left) with N21 Pandan Indah candidate Izham Hashim (right) and N23 Dusun Tua candidate Datuk Johan Abd Aziz (left) during the press conference at Wyndham Acmar in Klang August 12, 2023. – Malay Mail photo

KLANG (Aug 13): The combined victory of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Selangor state election is proof of the people’s recognition of PH-BN cooperation, said State PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the decision also showed that the newly formed collaboration was accepted by the people to be entrusted with the continuity of the administration of the state government.

“Thank you to the voters for ensuring that the newly formed Unity Team can sink the Green Wave that was engineered after the last general election through the Yellow-Red wave that PH-BN generated together.

“Although it was said that we will receive fierce opposition, the result is the opposite and we are only four seats short of recording a two-thirds majority victory,” he said at a press conference after the announcement of the state polls results here last night.

The media conference was also attended by Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo, Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim and State Umno deputy chairman Datuk Johan Abd Aziz.

In the polls, PH-BN won 34 seats while Perikatan Nasional (PN) managed 22 seats.

In the meantime, Amirudin who is also Menteri Besar, said the PH-BN coalition is ready to form the Selangor unity government to implement all the pledges in the manifesto announced recently. – Bernama

Recommended Posts