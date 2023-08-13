Amirudin: Unity govt parties’ win in S’gor is people’s stamp of approval for PH-BN cooperation

KLANG (Aug 13): The combined victory of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Selangor state election is proof of the people’s recognition of PH-BN cooperation, said State PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the decision also showed that the newly formed collaboration was accepted by the people to be entrusted with the continuity of the administration of the state government.

“Thank you to the voters for ensuring that the newly formed Unity Team can sink the Green Wave that was engineered after the last general election through the Yellow-Red wave that PH-BN generated together.

“Although it was said that we will receive fierce opposition, the result is the opposite and we are only four seats short of recording a two-thirds majority victory,” he said at a press conference after the announcement of the state polls results here last night.

The media conference was also attended by Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo, Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim and State Umno deputy chairman Datuk Johan Abd Aziz.

In the polls, PH-BN won 34 seats while Perikatan Nasional (PN) managed 22 seats.

In the meantime, Amirudin who is also Menteri Besar, said the PH-BN coalition is ready to form the Selangor unity government to implement all the pledges in the manifesto announced recently. – Bernama