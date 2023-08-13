CM: Sabah govt allocates RM15 mln for SME assistance programmes

TAWAU (Aug 13): The Sabah state government has allocated RM15 million to support, enhance and strengthen assistance programmes for small and medium enterprises (SME) in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the state government has also allocated RM6.17 million for the Development and Research Department to promote Sabah products to the domestic and international markets, while RM7.1 million was distributed to Sabah Economic Development Corporation to continue develop business premises, socio-economic outlets and organise entrepreneurship programmes this year.

“As such, I call on entrepreneurs to seize the opportunities provided by the governmen and continue to improve their knowledge and skills to stay competitive at the international level,” he said in his speech text read out by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan at the launch of the Entrepreneurship and Career Carnival (SabahFEC) for the East Coast Zone here last night.

The carnival was organised by Gagasan Rakyat Wanita Wing’s Entrepreneurship Bureau in collaboration with Tawau Double A Martial Arts Association.

On the SabahFEC, Hajiji said the carnival should be extended to other zones in Sabah to benefit more people.

“SabahFEC is the best platform for jobseekers and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the facilities for economic empowerment and to obtain information on entrepreneurship funding, financial management services as well as seek career opportunities,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said job seekers could also take advantage of the Sabah Jobs Portal and MyFutureJobs hiring portals to communicate directly with employers on job offers thus preventing them from being scammed by job fraud syndicates. – Bernama