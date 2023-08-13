Dalat’s early intervention centre officially opened for children with special needs

MUKAH (Aug 13): Parents of children with disabilities often have concerns and challenges in decision-making, thus have to make complex decisions for their children, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Parent and guardian participation in the special education decision-making process is vital to ensure that these children can have good quality life,” he said when officiating the Dalat Play Centre and One Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) at the Dalat Welfare Complex near here yesterday.

“When they are born (as special individuals), parents have no choice but it is up to them or the guardians to choose what is best for these children,” Dr Sim added.

The OSEIC in Dalat is a rural pilot project to cater to the needs of children with special needs.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Community Well-Being Development, in widening the access to early childhood education, took SeDidik (an early children education institution) under its wings on July 27, 2020.

The Sarawak government has also increased the SeDidik operating grant from RM5 million to RM20 million per year, demonstrating Sarawak’s commitment towards early childhood education development in the state.

Minister of Women, Children and Community Well-Being Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, in her speech, said that OSEIC would also be developed in Miri, Kapit and Bintulu.

“This (initiative) is for the rural areas, and we in Dalat are pioneering this project for the rural areas,” she said.

At the same time, Fatimah expressed her gratitude and appreciation to 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta who had donated RM68,000 to the Dalat Play Centre as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

Also present were deputy minister of Women, Children and Community Well-Being Development Mohammad Razi Sitam and Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi.