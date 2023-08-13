DAP man urges S’wak govt to take lead in encouraging electric vehicle adoption

KUCHING (Aug 13): A Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong believes that Sarawak has the potential to become a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market and contribute to a more sustainable future through right policies and incentives.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, pointed out that Sarawak has a surplus of electricity due to its abundance of hydroelectric power plants and this surplus presents an opportunity for the state to take the lead in encouraging the adoption of EVs.

“With a surplus of electricity, Sarawak can establish a comprehensive charging infrastructure network, thereby alleviating range anxiety and making EVs a viable option for Sarawakians.

“Rather than waiting for private companies to take up the initiative and bear all the high costs on their own, it is time that the Sarawak government step in and promote it instead,” he said.

He also said encouraging the adoption of EVs would further reduce the state’s carbon footprint since Sarawak’s hydroelectric power plants produce clean energy and EVs produce zero emissions.

“The combination of clean energy and zero emission vehicles would significantly reduce the state’s carbon footprint, contributing to a more sustainable future,” he added.

He said promoting the adoption of EVs would stimulate economic growth in Sarawak, since the surplus of electricity presents an opportunity for the state to establish an EV manufacturing industry.

“This would create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth. Additionally, promoting the adoption of EVs would attract investment in charging infrastructure, further stimulating economic growth in the state,” he added.

According to Kong, EVs are gaining popularity around the world due to their numerous environmental and economic benefits.

While being environmentally friendly through zero emissions, he said EVs are cost-effective in the long run since they have lower maintenance costs, require less frequent servicing, and have lower fuel costs.

“As such, I strongly urge the Sarawak government to take the lead in encouraging the adoption of EVs, leveraging its surplus of electricity. Doing so would benefit the environment, the economy, and the energy sector of Sarawak,” added Kong.