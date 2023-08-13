Hibiscus: Getting up-close and personal with national flower of Malaysia

IT is now National Month, and we will celebrate our National Day soon. Thus, it is very apt for me to write about our ‘National Flower’, the lovely hibiscus.

This plant is very much at home in our tropical environment, and there are many varieties too with different colours and petal patterns.

Once in a while, though, one gets to stumble upon several rare relatives of hibiscus growing locally, such as the Abutilon pictum (Chinese Lantern) or the Callianthe picta (red-vein flowering maple).

I did recently, at a flower shop in Kota Sentosa Bazaar near my home city Kuching.

The abutilon, mallow, our local hibiscus and the ‘blood red’ roselle all belong to the Malvaceae family, native to Southern Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Popular in horticulture, landscaping and also as a home decorative plant, it thrives in the subtropical and warm temperate regions, where it is suitable for outdoor gardening and container plantings.

The scientific name ‘pictum’ means painting in Latin.

Hibiscus and its ‘cousin’ roselle are edible – they can be consumed raw or cooked, or processed into drinks, syrup or food colouring.

Characteristics

The plant is an evergreen shrub, able to grow up to a height of five feet (about 1.5m).

The flower’s bloom size is around two inches, while the leaf blade is palmate (having five or more lobes of which the midribs all radiate from one point) and measures 5cm to 8cm in diameter, with serrated margins.

Each flower is solitary, axillary and pendulous. It is the corolla that gives the orange or red colour, with purple veins and is campanulate in form.

The filament tube usually measures up to 3.5cm, with a hairy ovary but without any fruit setting.

Cultivars like Abutilon pictum and Abutilon striatum are susceptible to ‘mosaic virus’, which causes wrinkled or mottled leaves.

Cultivation

Most abutilon varieties are easy to grow in sandy loam and acidic soils, and many grow fast.

It can be planted in rows, which can serve as borders across a compound.

Pruning should be done, down to 40 per cent of the size, so as to encourage the plant to achieve its bushy form very quickly.

The colourful flowers attract hummingbirds, bees and butterflies.

Types

There are hundreds of varieties of hibiscus, with flowers of different colours and patterns, and can be grown in a wide range of soil conditions.

Our tropical hibiscus comes in orange, red, yellow, white and shades of pink.

There are some varieties that display double blooms. These are native to East Asia, Japan and Korea.

The following lists out the most common hibiscus varieties:

Chinese hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis);

Madagascar hibiscus (Hibiscus grandidieri);

Yellow hibiscus (Hibiscus brackenridgei);

Sea hibiscus (Hibiscus tiliaceus);

‘Rose of Sharon’ (Hibiscus syriacus) that produces large blue, purple-red or white flowers, and;

Roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa).

Hybrids are created by combining Hibiscus rosa-sinensis with other varieties.

There is a huge range of beautiful hibiscus around the world, but many have yet to be planted in Malaysia.

As stated earlier, the majority of hibiscus are edible. They are known to have properties that can help lower blood pressure, stimulate diuresis and nervous system disorders. The calyx formed by the sepals as calyces are harvested and dried for use in tea, capsules and extracts. It is high in antioxidants and contains Vitamin A,C and riboflavin (B12) together with minerals such as calcium and iron. Antioxidants are important for health as they prevent radical-induced tissue damage by preventing the formation of radicals by scavenging them. Hibiscus appears to be a safe and well-tolerated herb.

Happy Gardening!