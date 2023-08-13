Independence is freedom for people to shape country towards better future, says Awang Tengah

LAWAS (Aug 13): The people, especially the younger generation, need to see that independence is more than just about gaining freedom from the colonialists as it is the freedom for them to shape the country and guarantee a better life for future generations.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said this independence was important for Malaysia to be formed without any outside influence with their own agenda, and to ensure that the country is on the right path to make further progress.

“We must ensure that the younger generation possesses good values, manners and good morals, in addition to social stability. We must be confident and believe that if we can do better today, our tomorrow will be more excellent.

“Our desire is not only to be independent, but we want freedom for the country so that the nation can progress according to our own model. We want to forge ahead with progress in our own way,” he said.

Awang Tengah said this in a speech before flagging off the ‘Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2023 Integrasi’ involving convoys from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, here today.

Also present were Sabah Information Department (JaPen) director Jainisah Mohd Noor, Sarawak JaPen director Jaafar Jantan and Labuan JaPen director Azman Sipan.

The more than 70 participants of the programme, met in Sipitang, Sabah yesterday and Lawas today to carry out activities in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Awang Tengah said in shaping the country, Malaysia’s inclusive efforts involving every race and region, must be continued to ensure that every citizen can continue to enjoy peace and prosperity.

“We want development not only in one place or area, but it must involve all areas and communities.

“That is why it is necessary for Sarawak and Sabah to be given equitable distribution of allocations,” he said.

Malaysians should also appreciate the principles contained in the Rukun Negara so that together they can shape Malaysia into being a great country, he added. — Bernama