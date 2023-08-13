JPJ S’wak seizes 3 vehicles, issues 133 non-compliance notices to road users

KUCHING (Aug 13): The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized three vehicles for various traffic offences in an operation held last Friday.

It said a total of 133 non-compliance notices were also issued by its enforcement unit.

“A total of seven arrests were also made during the operation,” it said in a statement today.

The operation was also joined by the Immigration Department and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Any traffic complaints can be sent directly through JPJ’s app under ‘e-Aduan’ @jpj or through their website along with details of the complainant and complaint.